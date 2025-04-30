Syria says 16 security personnel killed in clashes near Damascus

30-04-2025 | 09:25

Syria says 16 security personnel killed in clashes near Damascus

Syria's interior ministry said Wednesday that 16 security personnel had been killed in clashes that erupted overnight near Damascus, a day after deadly sectarian violence elsewhere near the capital.

"Outlaw groups" attacked government positions and checkpoints near the town of Sahnaya, the ministry said in a statement, killing "11 members of forces from the General Security department," with five more killed in an attack on a different position.



