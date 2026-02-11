US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

The U.S. Department of State has issued Level 4 travel advisories—the highest warning—for 21 countries, due to significant security risks and limited ability for U.S. assistance.



According to the State Department's official travel advisory list, a Level 4 advisory means individuals should not travel to these destinations under any circumstances, as they pose life-threatening risks, including armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, wrongful detention, or other serious safety concerns.



Countries currently designated as Level 4: Do Not Travel include: Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen.

We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1 – 4. Level 4 means Do Not Travel. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for any reason.

The Travel Advisories for the following countries… pic.twitter.com/bCD9DNtzZA — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 11, 2026