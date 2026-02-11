US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1 – 4. Level 4 means Do Not Travel. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for any reason.
The Travel Advisories for the following countries… pic.twitter.com/bCD9DNtzZA
— TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 11, 2026
We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1 – 4. Level 4 means Do Not Travel. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for any reason.
The Travel Advisories for the following countries… pic.twitter.com/bCD9DNtzZA