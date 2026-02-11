US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

Lebanon News
11-02-2026 | 13:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US issues &quot;Do Not Travel&quot; advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

The U.S. Department of State has issued Level 4 travel advisories—the highest warning—for 21 countries, due to significant security risks and limited ability for U.S. assistance.

According to the State Department's official travel advisory list, a Level 4 advisory means individuals should not travel to these destinations under any circumstances, as they pose life-threatening risks, including armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, wrongful detention, or other serious safety concerns.

Countries currently designated as Level 4: Do Not Travel include: Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, Yemen.

Lebanon News

US

Advisories

Countries

Lebanon

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-12-17

Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-03

Lebanon's President says proposals to postpone parliamentary elections do not concern him

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30

Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Spain summons top Israel envoy after Gaza flotilla intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

France expresses solidarity with Lebanon, Tripoli, after building collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
World News
14:08

Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More