Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV
Middle East News
24-02-2026 | 06:44
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV
Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, are carrying out drills on the country's southern shores of the Gulf, state media said Tuesday.
"Combined 1404 (2026) exercise of the IRGC Ground Forces has begun," state TV reported, referring to this year in both the Iranian and Gregorian calendars.
The war games are focused on the south coasts but similar drills are happening in other parts of Iran, the report added.
AFP
Guards
conduct
military
drills
Iran's
south:
State
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Iran's Revolutionary Guards begin military drills in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Iran's Revolutionary Guards begin military drills in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-01-26
Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'
Middle East News
2026-01-26
Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
0
Middle East News
07:15
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement
Middle East News
07:15
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement
0
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
0
Middle East News
03:27
Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead
Middle East News
03:27
Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
0
Middle East News
03:19
Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'
Middle East News
03:19
Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-22
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term
Lebanon News
2026-02-22
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term
0
World News
10:18
G7 leaders, including Trump, reiterate 'unwavering support for Ukraine'
World News
10:18
G7 leaders, including Trump, reiterate 'unwavering support for Ukraine'
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
2
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
4
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
5
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
7
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
Middle East News
12:28
US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
05:19
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
Lebanon News
05:19
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
