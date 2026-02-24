Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV

Middle East News
24-02-2026 | 06:44
High views
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran&#39;s south: State TV
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, are carrying out drills on the country's southern shores of the Gulf, state media said Tuesday.

"Combined 1404 (2026) exercise of the IRGC Ground Forces has begun," state TV reported, referring to this year in both the Iranian and Gregorian calendars.

The war games are focused on the south coasts but similar drills are happening in other parts of Iran, the report added.

AFP

