Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel

21-06-2025 | 14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel

Iran's armed forces threatened on Saturday to strike shipments of military aid to Israel during the ongoing fighting between the two foes.

"We warn that sending any military or radar equipment by boat or aircraft from any country to assist the Zionist regime will be considered participation in the aggression against Iran and will be a legitimate target for the armed forces," a spokesman said in a video statement broadcast on state TV.

