A UAE refinery that is one of the world's largest has halted operations as a "precaution" following a drone attack on the industrial complex housing the facility, a source familiar with the matter told AFP on Tuesday.



"The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, after the attack caused a fire in the Ruwais Industrial City where it is based. The source did not say whether the refinery had been hit.



State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery".



AFP