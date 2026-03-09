EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said Monday that Israel must stop its operations in Lebanon, emphasizing that diplomacy offers the best chance to prevent Lebanon from sliding into chaos.



In a statement, Kallas said, “Hezbollah’s decision to attack Israel in support of Iran puts the entire region at risk and adds a deadly dimension. Israel has the right to defend itself under international law.”



She added, “At the same time, Israel’s response has been harsh. Its actions are causing mass displacement and further destabilizing an already fragile situation,” noting that “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”



