Two drones hit oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region: Kurdish forces

Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 15:41
Two drones hit oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan region: Kurdish forces

Two explosive-laden drones hit an oil field Monday in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish security forces said.

"At 20:20 and 20:25 (1720 and 1725 GMT), two explosive-laden drones fell in the Khurmala oil field in Arbil province without causing casualties," said the counterterrorism services of the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

AFP

Middle East News

Drones

Oil Field

Iraq

Kurdistan

