Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite U.S. calls for a ceasefire as part of the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war, Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, signaling a coordinated approach by the army and supportive political figures to maintain pressure.



The Israeli army announced that its units will remain deployed across the Gaza Strip, with no plans for withdrawal at this stage.



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged to intensify attacks, linking a ceasefire to the disarmament of Hamas and highlighting the army’s achievements in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.



The threats came as negotiation teams prepare for the first round of talks in Cairo, with expectations of potential obstacles that could delay the implementation of Trump’s plan. Key points of contention include Hamas’ rejection of withdrawal maps outlined in the plan, demands for the group’s disarmament, and conditions linking the release of Israeli prisoners to political agreements regarding Gaza’s administration.



As the Cairo negotiations approach, Israel’s political leadership continues to emphasize pressure and escalation, while families of the hostages caution that ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir appear to be using threats to obstruct the deal, tempering optimism for both a potential end to the war and the safe return of Israeli captives.