Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

News Bulletin Reports
05-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite U.S. calls for a ceasefire as part of the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war, Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, signaling a coordinated approach by the army and supportive political figures to maintain pressure.

The Israeli army announced that its units will remain deployed across the Gaza Strip, with no plans for withdrawal at this stage. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged to intensify attacks, linking a ceasefire to the disarmament of Hamas and highlighting the army’s achievements in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The threats came as negotiation teams prepare for the first round of talks in Cairo, with expectations of potential obstacles that could delay the implementation of Trump’s plan. Key points of contention include Hamas’ rejection of withdrawal maps outlined in the plan, demands for the group’s disarmament, and conditions linking the release of Israeli prisoners to political agreements regarding Gaza’s administration.

As the Cairo negotiations approach, Israel’s political leadership continues to emphasize pressure and escalation, while families of the hostages caution that ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir appear to be using threats to obstruct the deal, tempering optimism for both a potential end to the war and the safe return of Israeli captives.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Escalation

Negotiations

Israel

LBCI Next
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-21

Erdogan: Gaza, US ties and Syria talks will be on my agenda in New York

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Italy and Greece call on Israel not to hurt Gaza flotilla activists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04

Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04

Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More