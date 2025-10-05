Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, calling for the Dutch government to take a tougher stance against Israel's war in Gaza.

Organizers estimated that around 250,000 people joined the demonstration - a figure supported by local police. Most wore red to signal their support for a symbolic "red line" against Israel's siege of Gaza.

The 'red line march' followed a similar massive protest in The Hague in May, and was planned weeks ahead of the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of his plan to end the war. The PAX Netherlands organizers said they hoped for peace in Gaza, but added that Trump's plan had not changed their resolve.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Protest

Amsterdam

Gaza

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

Trade union says over a million protest in France against austerity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44

Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More