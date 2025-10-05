Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, calling for the Dutch government to take a tougher stance against Israel's war in Gaza.



Organizers estimated that around 250,000 people joined the demonstration - a figure supported by local police. Most wore red to signal their support for a symbolic "red line" against Israel's siege of Gaza.



The 'red line march' followed a similar massive protest in The Hague in May, and was planned weeks ahead of the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of his plan to end the war. The PAX Netherlands organizers said they hoped for peace in Gaza, but added that Trump's plan had not changed their resolve.







Reuters