US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack delivered a series of blunt statements in an interview with Sky News Arabia, describing Hezbollah and Iran as “enemies” and urging Lebanon’s government to take decisive action.



“Hezbollah is our enemy, and Iran is our enemy. We need to cut off the heads of these snakes and stop their funding,” Barrack said, stressing that Hezbollah continues to rebuild its strength despite public perceptions to the contrary.



He revealed that Israel maintains five positions in South Lebanon and has no plans to withdraw, adding that as much as $60 million a month is flowing to Hezbollah “from somewhere” during this period.



Barrack criticized the Lebanese government for what he called inaction, urging it to “clearly declare that it will disarm Hezbollah” and to assume responsibility for curbing the group’s influence. While praising the Lebanese Army as “a good organization,” he noted it is “not well equipped” to confront the threat.



Despite the escalating rhetoric, Barrack said Washington will not intervene militarily to confront Hezbollah, whether through U.S. forces or the Central Command, placing the onus on Lebanon to act.