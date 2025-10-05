News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Miss Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
05-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is bracing for a potentially tense Cabinet session on Monday, with several controversial items on the agenda expected to test government unity.
At the heart of the meeting is the Lebanese Army’s monthly report on its plan to control and limit the possession of weapons—a topic closely watched by Western and Arab countries.
However, before reaching that key discussion, two contentious issues are expected to take center stage: the dispute over the Raoucheh Rock case and the proposed withdrawal of the license of the Rissalat Association, which has called for a protest to coincide with the Cabinet session.
Both issues risk fueling tensions during the meeting, raising fears that ministers affiliated with the Amal Movement and Hezbollah could withdraw from the session, a move that would echo previous Cabinet boycotts. Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar will be absent due to travel, further complicating the political balance.
Still, ministerial sources told LBCI that, as of now, there are no indications of an imminent withdrawal by any bloc.
According to LBCI sources, intensive contacts are underway to reach a compromise on the Rissalat issue before the meeting, with discussions expected to continue until the Cabinet convenes at 3 p.m. Monday.
In parallel, it remains possible that President Joseph Aoun could postpone deliberations on the two divisive items until the end of the session, allowing ministers to first address administrative matters, including appointments, and the army’s arms-control plan, which remains the most consequential issue on the table.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Cabinet
Session
Controversial
Items
Agenda
Next
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-18
Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-18
Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
7
Middle East News
07:39
Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination
Middle East News
07:39
Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More