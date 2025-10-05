Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

News Bulletin Reports
05-10-2025 | 12:50


Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is bracing for a potentially tense Cabinet session on Monday, with several controversial items on the agenda expected to test government unity.

At the heart of the meeting is the Lebanese Army’s monthly report on its plan to control and limit the possession of weapons—a topic closely watched by Western and Arab countries. 

However, before reaching that key discussion, two contentious issues are expected to take center stage: the dispute over the Raoucheh Rock case and the proposed withdrawal of the license of the Rissalat Association, which has called for a protest to coincide with the Cabinet session.

Both issues risk fueling tensions during the meeting, raising fears that ministers affiliated with the Amal Movement and Hezbollah could withdraw from the session, a move that would echo previous Cabinet boycotts. Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar will be absent due to travel, further complicating the political balance.

Still, ministerial sources told LBCI that, as of now, there are no indications of an imminent withdrawal by any bloc. 

According to LBCI sources, intensive contacts are underway to reach a compromise on the Rissalat issue before the meeting, with discussions expected to continue until the Cabinet convenes at 3 p.m. Monday.

In parallel, it remains possible that President Joseph Aoun could postpone deliberations on the two divisive items until the end of the session, allowing ministers to first address administrative matters, including appointments, and the army’s arms-control plan, which remains the most consequential issue on the table.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Cabinet

Session

Controversial

Items

Agenda

