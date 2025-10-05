Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for the hostage release by militant group Hamas to take place, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday.

"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News talkshow "Face the Nation."

"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it," the top U.S. diplomat said.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Bombing

Gaza

Hostage

Release

Marco Rubio

LBCI Next
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio visits Jerusalem: Witnesses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-22

Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44

Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More