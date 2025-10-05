Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 13:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli negotiators would depart for Egypt on Monday for talks aimed at securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, after a spokesman had said they would leave Sunday.

"The delegation will leave as early as tomorrow for talks to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt," Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the team would be led Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Netanyahu

Israeli

Negotiators

Gaza

Egypt

LBCI Next
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19

Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-13

Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

Roland Khoury: A homecoming after two months in detention

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25

Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26

Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More