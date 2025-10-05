News
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 13:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Israeli negotiators to leave Monday for Gaza talks in Egypt
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli negotiators would depart for Egypt on Monday for talks aimed at securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, after a spokesman had said they would leave Sunday.
"The delegation will leave as early as tomorrow for talks to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt," Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the team would be led Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Israeli
Negotiators
Gaza
Egypt
Next
Israel defense minister says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City
Israel shifts to defensive posture as Gaza truce talks advance
Previous
