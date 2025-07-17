Turkish Security Source says Ankara played crucial role in Syria ceasefire after Israeli strikes on Damascus

Middle East News
17-07-2025 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish Security Source says Ankara played crucial role in Syria ceasefire after Israeli strikes on Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish Security Source says Ankara played crucial role in Syria ceasefire after Israeli strikes on Damascus

A Turkish security source said Thursday that Turkey played a key role in securing a ceasefire in Syria following Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, including through intelligence officials holding talks with the Druze leader in Syria.

The source added that Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın held discussions about the Israeli strikes with his counterparts in the United States, Israel, and Syria, as well as with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Reuters

Middle East News

Turkey

Ankara

Syria

Ceasefire

Israel

Strikes

Damascus

LBCI Next
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Drone attack targets Tawke oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Syria says Israeli strikes on Damascus, south a 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

One dead, 18 wounded in Israeli strikes on Damascus: Syria health ministry

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Macron says Israeli strikes on Syria will not guarantee security

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syria says 16 security personnel killed in clashes near Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
05:01

Drone attack targets Tawke oilfield in Iraq’s Kurdistan

LBCI
Middle East News
04:03

Iraq shopping mall fire kills 61

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

China urges respect for Syria's sovereignty after Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Israel strikes near Red Crescent building in Iranian capital: Statement

LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon in two weeks, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Syrian Interior Ministry announces ceasefire agreement in Sweida, security checkpoints deployed: SANA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More