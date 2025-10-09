Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

News Bulletin Reports
09-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump&#39;s Gaza plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With Israel's security cabinet and government approving the long-awaited prisoner exchange deal reached after midnight Thursday in Sharm el-Sheikh, the countdown has begun for the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

The agreement stipulates that the Israeli army will withdraw from the Gaza Strip to the agreed lines within 24 hours and release 20 Israeli hostages alive. 

This comes ahead of President Trump's arrival in the country on Sunday, where he is set to attend a Knesset session—carrying what he hopes will be a symbolic image of victory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to frame the deal as a personal political success. 

The agreement excludes Hamas' elite detainees, contrary to Israeli expectations that the movement would prioritize them, and does not include prominent Palestinian prisoners such as Marwan Barghouti.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel will regain 20 living hostages while maintaining military control over 53% of the Gaza Strip. 

However, there are no binding guarantees of a full cessation of hostilities before the deployment of international and Arab forces to take over governance from Hamas.

Meanwhile, coalition parties, already preparing for early elections, have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for two years to keep his government in power. They also claim that the formation of an international committee to locate the remains of missing soldiers is Netanyahu's responsibility.

As Israel experiences a mix of celebration and political infighting, Palestinians—who have endured devastating losses, with nearly a quarter of a million killed, injured, or missing—wait anxiously yet cautiously for the promised ceasefire. 

Many hope it will finally restore a semblance of life after years of destruction, provided Israel abides by its pledge to end a war that some of its own military and security officials still appear eager to continue.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Countdown

Ceasefire

Phase

US

Trump

Gaza

Plan

LBCI Next
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00

Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06

Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-05

Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Breakthrough deal: Israel and Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan phase one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More