News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Miss Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
09-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With Israel's security cabinet and government approving the long-awaited prisoner exchange deal reached after midnight Thursday in Sharm el-Sheikh, the countdown has begun for the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.
The agreement stipulates that the Israeli army will withdraw from the Gaza Strip to the agreed lines within 24 hours and release 20 Israeli hostages alive.
This comes ahead of President Trump's arrival in the country on Sunday, where he is set to attend a Knesset session—carrying what he hopes will be a symbolic image of victory.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to frame the deal as a personal political success.
The agreement excludes Hamas' elite detainees, contrary to Israeli expectations that the movement would prioritize them, and does not include prominent Palestinian prisoners such as Marwan Barghouti.
Under the terms of the deal, Israel will regain 20 living hostages while maintaining military control over 53% of the Gaza Strip.
However, there are no binding guarantees of a full cessation of hostilities before the deployment of international and Arab forces to take over governance from Hamas.
Meanwhile, coalition parties, already preparing for early elections, have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for two years to keep his government in power. They also claim that the formation of an international committee to locate the remains of missing soldiers is Netanyahu's responsibility.
As Israel experiences a mix of celebration and political infighting, Palestinians—who have endured devastating losses, with nearly a quarter of a million killed, injured, or missing—wait anxiously yet cautiously for the promised ceasefire.
Many hope it will finally restore a semblance of life after years of destruction, provided Israel abides by its pledge to end a war that some of its own military and security officials still appear eager to continue.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Countdown
Ceasefire
Phase
US
Trump
Gaza
Plan
Next
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-05
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
2025-10-05
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Breakthrough deal: Israel and Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan phase one
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Breakthrough deal: Israel and Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan phase one
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
2
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
3
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
4
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
6
Lebanon News
10:27
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
10:27
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
7
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More