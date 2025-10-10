Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-10-2025 | 05:54
Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced
Thousands of Gazans begin heading north as ceasefire announced

Thousands of Gazans began heading north in the territory after the Israeli military announced that a ceasefire had come into effect on Friday, AFP footage showed.

News cameras captured queues of men, women and children walking along the coastal road after the start of the truce at 12 p.m. (0900 GMT).


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Thousands

Gazans

Ceasefire

Israel

