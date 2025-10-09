Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

Lebanon News
09-10-2025 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani is scheduled to visit Beirut on Friday. 

During his visit, he will meet with his Lebanese counterpart at 11 a.m., President Joseph Aoun at 12 p.m., and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at 1 p.m.

Lebanon News

Syria

FM

Asaad al-Shaibani

Visit

Beirut

Lebanon

LBCI Next
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:58

Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Trump expected to visit Jerusalem Sunday: Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Lebanese Defense Minister holds series of meetings on economic and military issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanese MPs attend WHO regional meeting in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06

Israel says security cabinet to meet at 1400 GMT to vote on Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
09:09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

LBCI
World News
09:55

Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More