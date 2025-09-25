FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Lebanese Foreign Minister and Expatriates Affairs Minister Youssef Rajji met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss bilateral relations, the situations in Lebanon and Armenia, and recent regional developments.



Rajji praised "the vital role played by the Armenian community in Lebanon in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between the two countries."



He also met with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris to discuss international political developments and the situation in Lebanon.



Rajji thanked Harris for Ireland’s ongoing support for Lebanon through its participation in UNIFIL, stressing "the importance of avoiding any vacuum after the mission concludes next year," and commended "the Lebanese army’s role in enforcing state authority in the south and across Lebanese territory."



Harris affirmed his country’s continued commitment to supporting the Lebanese army and enhancing its role in maintaining security and protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty.



Additionally, Rajji met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, who extended an invitation to Reji to visit Cyprus to discuss all matters of mutual interest.