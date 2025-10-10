Israeli army warns Gazans several areas remain 'extremely dangerous'

The Israeli military said several areas across Gaza remain "extremely dangerous" for civilians, as thousands of people headed north with a ceasefire taking effect on Friday.



"Movement from south to north in the Gaza Strip will be permitted via the Rashid (coastal) and Salah al-Din routes," the military said.



It said that people should avoid northern areas including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahiya, Shujaiya and any locations where troops were heavily deployed. Civilians were also warned to stay away from the Rafah crossing and Philadelphi Corridor near the border with Egypt, and any troop concentrations in the Khan Yunis region.





AFP