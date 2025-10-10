Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

10-10-2025 | 06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that hostages cannot be freed without confronting Hamas, saying, “We have always said that it is impossible to bring back the hostages without standing up to Hamas.”

He added that Israel is exerting pressure on Hamas to move forward with the next phases of the agreement and to ensure its disarmament.

Netanyahu also stated that Israeli forces will remain in Gaza to maintain pressure on Hamas until it surrenders its weapons, asserting that “all our hostages will return in the coming days.”

He concluded by saying, “We will expand the circle of peace.”
Israeli army warns Gazans several areas remain 'extremely dangerous'
LBCI Previous

