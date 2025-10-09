Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

News Bulletin Reports
09-10-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

With every new outbreak of Lebanon’s waste crisis, officials announce plans, projects, and strategies to solve the problem — yet none have ever been implemented. The situation remains the same: garbage piled between homes, scattered along roadsides, and dumped in random landfills and incinerators.

The Environment Ministry now appears to have a more sustainable plan — a draft law that would allow municipalities to recover waste management costs. The ministry said addressing the waste crisis requires funding for collection, sorting, and environmentally friendly processing.

One of the key solutions proposed is decentralization in managing the crisis, meaning each municipality would finance its own waste management system.

If approved, the law would authorize municipalities to impose monthly fees on households, businesses, and institutions within their jurisdictions to cover the costs of waste management. 

Residential units and commercial properties would be classified according to their type, size, use, and number of occupants, with fees ranging from $4 to $12.

This would allow municipalities to generate their own revenue, enforce waste sorting at the source, and handle collection and treatment without waiting for state funding or foreign aid.

To ensure effective fee collection, the ministry suggested that municipalities hire private companies to handle payments, avoiding direct confrontation with residents.

In this way, citizens would become part of the solution. While it may seem like an added expense, officials say it is far cheaper than the cost of deteriorating public health and environmental pollution.

The draft law was placed on the agenda of the most recent parliamentary session and now awaits a legislative meeting for a final vote.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Waste

Crisis

Garbage

Landfills

Environment Ministry

Pollution

LBCI Next
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

PM Salam convenes Beirut officials to tackle waste crisis, announces new measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanon's waste crisis resurfaces as Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Breakthrough deal: Israel and Hamas agree to Trump’s peace plan phase one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More