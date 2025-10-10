Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap

10-10-2025 | 07:37
Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap
Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap

Israel's justice ministry published on Friday a list of 250 prisoners expected to be released in exchange for hostages still held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The list does not include the names of several senior Palestinian militant leaders seen as symbols of resistance and whose release Hamas has demanded.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Prisoners

Hostages

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

