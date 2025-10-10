News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap
Middle East News
10-10-2025 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap
Israel's justice ministry published on Friday a list of 250 prisoners expected to be released in exchange for hostages still held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The list does not include the names of several senior Palestinian militant leaders seen as symbols of resistance and whose release Hamas has demanded.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Prisoners
Hostages
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hamas
Next
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Israel says cabinet to meet Thursday 1500 GMT to discuss Gaza 'hostage liberation plan'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Israel completes first phase of Gaza withdrawal: US envoy, citing Pentagon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israeli army warns Gazans several areas remain 'extremely dangerous'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09
Israeli army warns Gazans several areas remain 'extremely dangerous'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates under Gaza deal: Army radio
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-22
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
World News
2025-09-22
Trump praises conservative 'giant' Charlie Kirk at mega memorial event
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
At least four killed, 16 injured in Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
04:24
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
04:24
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
3
Lebanon News
13:25
PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:25
PM Salam rebuts Berri's claims, reaffirms government's commitment to South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Nobel Peace Prize announcement: What are Trump's motives behind Gaza ceasefire plan?
5
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
7
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
8
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More