Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-10-2025 | 09:36
High views
Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday

Israel said Sunday that its team of negotiators would depart for Egypt later in the day for indirect talks with Hamas expected to begin on Monday.

"The team will be leaving tonight, with plans for talks to begin tomorrow," government spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian told reporters, describing the discussions as "technical" in nature.


