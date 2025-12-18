US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges for investigating Israel

18-12-2025 | 10:25
US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges for investigating Israel
US imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges for investigating Israel

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two more judges of the International Criminal Court to support Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the Hague tribunal.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement said that the two judges, from Mongolia and Georgia, had voted earlier this week against Israel's challenge before the ICC.

AFP

