Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval
Lebanon News
23-01-2026 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tourism minister scraps dollar pricing at tourism establishments, mandates LBP approval
Tourism Minister Laura El Khazen Lahoud issued a circular cancelling the implementation of Circular No. 9 dated June 2, 2022, which allowed prices to be advertised in U.S. dollars at tourism establishments, as well as all subsequent memos and statements extending it.
The decision takes effect as of Friday, the date of issuance of the circular.
The circular calls for a return to the legal framework, requiring all tourism establishments, when seeking to amend their prices, to have them approved exclusively in LBP on all price lists and services by the relevant authorities at the Tourism Equipment Directorate and the Investment Directorate, in accordance with Annex No. 2 of Decree No. 15598 dated September 21, 1970, and its amendments under Decree No. 4221/2000.
It also grants consumers the right to choose to pay amounts due either in LBPor in U.S. dollars at the official exchange rate in effect at the time of payment.
All tourism establishments are required to publicly and daily disclose this exchange rate to ensure transparency and protect customers’ rights.
The circular adds that inspection bodies at the Tourism Ministry will intensify monitoring visits to ensure proper implementation, and that all legal measures and prosecutions will be taken against establishments found in violation.
