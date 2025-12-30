News
Turkey detains 110 suspects in operation targeting Islamic State after deadly clash
Middle East News
30-12-2025 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey detains 110 suspects in operation targeting Islamic State after deadly clash
Turkish police detained 110 suspects in an operation against Islamic State on Tuesday, a day after three police officers and six militants were killed in a gunfight in northwest Turkey, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said.
Police conducted an eight-hour siege at a house in the town of Yalova, on the Sea of Marmara coast south of Istanbul, a week after more than 100 suspected IS members were detained in connection with alleged plans to carry out Christmas and New Year attacks.
Eight police officers and another security force member were wounded in the raid on the property, which was one of more than 100 addresses targeted by authorities on Monday.
In Tuesday's operation, police carried out raids on 114 addresses in Istanbul and two other provinces, arresting 110 of the total 115 suspects that they sought, the prosecutor's statement said. It said various digital materials and documents were seized.
Turkey has stepped up operations against suspected IS militants this year, as the group returns to prominence globally.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Suspects
Operation
Islamic State
Clash
