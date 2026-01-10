Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud

Middle East News
10-01-2026 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Maqsud
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kurdish forces deny stop to fighting in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud

Kurdish forces on Saturday denied the government's claim that it was halting military operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood, where the two sides have clashed for days.

In a statement, Kurdish forces called Damascus' announcement "a blatant attempt to mislead public opinion," saying their fighters were still repelling a "fierce attack."

AFP

Middle East News

Kurds

Aleppo

Syria

LBCI Next
Rubio expresses US support for Iranian people amidst anti-government protests
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

LBCI
Middle East News
07:44

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

Kurdish fighters refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo: Local council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow

LBCI
Middle East News
12:45

'Nationwide internet blackout' in Iran has lasted 48 hrs: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

US envoy urges Syria govt, Kurds 'return to dialogue' after meeting Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Syrian authorities transferring Kurdish fighters from Aleppo to northeast: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08

Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details

LBCI
World News
14:23

French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

France hails Lebanon gas exploration deal in Block 8

LBCI
Middle East News
10:01

Thousands rally in support of Yemen's main separatist group

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel watches Iran unrest closely, favors covert role as protests grow

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More