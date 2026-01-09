Kurdish fighters are refusing to leave the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud areas in the city of Aleppo and intend to "resist" the Syrian army encircling them, a statement by the local councils of the two neighborhoods said Friday.



"We have decided to remain in our districts and defend them," the statement said, rejecting any "surrender."



Syrian authorities said Friday that they would evacuate the fighters from the two districts after declaring a ceasefire following days of clashes between the two sides.





AFP