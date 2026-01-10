Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

Middle East News
10-01-2026 | 03:49
High views
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district
Kurdish forces deny Syrian army has taken over Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud district

Kurdish forces denied Saturday that Syria's army had taken control of the last neighborhood in Aleppo still in their hands, after the military said it had completed a security sweep there.

The government has "circulated claims alleging that it has taken control of 90 percent of the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood. We categorically affirm that these claims are false and misleading," the Kurdish forces said in a statement, as AFP correspondents on the ground reported ongoing shelling in the area.



Middle East News

Kurdish

Forces

Syrian

Army

Aleppo

Sheikh Maqsud

District

Israel's Netanyahu hopes to 'taper' Israel off US military aid in next decade
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
LBCI Previous

