Kurdish forces denied Saturday that Syria's army had taken control of the last neighborhood in Aleppo still in their hands, after the military said it had completed a security sweep there.



The government has "circulated claims alleging that it has taken control of 90 percent of the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood. We categorically affirm that these claims are false and misleading," the Kurdish forces said in a statement, as AFP correspondents on the ground reported ongoing shelling in the area.







AFP