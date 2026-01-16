Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media

Middle East News
16-01-2026 | 09:08
High views
0min
Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media

The Palestinian committee set to govern post-war Gaza held its first meeting in Cairo on Friday, Egyptian state-linked channel Al-Qahera News reported.

Formed on Wednesday as the second phase of the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal came into effect, the committee is made up of 15 technocrats charged with administering the Palestinian territory after the Hamas-Israel war.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

governance

committee

holds

first

meeting

Cairo:

Egypt

state-linked

media

Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
US-led coalition meets with Kurds to ease tensions with Damascus: Kurdish spokesman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
