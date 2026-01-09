News
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
09-01-2026 | 12:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
The exiled son of Iran's late shah on Friday appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene urgently as protesters gathered in the Islamic Republic.
"Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action," Reza Pahlavi wrote on social media. "Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran."
AFP
World News
Iran
Donald Trump
Reza Pahlavi
