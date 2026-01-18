US envoy says Syria deal, truce a 'pivotal inflection point'

Middle East News
18-01-2026 | 12:10
High views
US envoy says Syria deal, truce a 'pivotal inflection point'
0min
US envoy says Syria deal, truce a 'pivotal inflection point'

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack welcomed a deal including a truce announced Sunday between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi after government forces advanced in Kurdish-held areas of the country's north and east.

"This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflection point, where former adversaries embrace partnership over division," Barrack said on X. The envoy met Sharaa in Damascus on Sunday and Abdi a day earlier in Iraq's Erbil.

AFP

