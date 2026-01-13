Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'

Middle East News
13-01-2026 | 12:38
High views
Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'
0min
Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'

Cairo hailed on Tuesday the United States' move to designate Muslim Brotherhood branches in Egypt and two other Arab countries as terrorist organisations, calling it "a pivotal step" against extremism.

In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said the decision "reflects the danger of this group and its extremist ideology and the direct threat it poses to regional and international security and stability".

It added that the move aligns with Egypt's "longstanding position" toward the group, which it classifies as a terrorist organisation "based on violence, extremism and incitement."

