Iran FM says talks with US focused solely on nuclear issue

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said talks with the United States on Friday focused solely on the nuclear issue, expressing hope that Washington would refrain from making "threats" so that negotiations could proceed.



"Our discussions are focused exclusively on the nuclear issue and we are not addressing any other subject with the Americans," Araghchi said in an interview with the official IRNA news agency.



He added he hoped Washington would refrain from "threats and pressure" so that "the talks can continue."







AFP