Iran FM says agreed with US 'on guiding principles' for deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the latest talks with the United States saw them agree on "a set of guiding principles" that would pave the way for a deal.



"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV after the talks in Geneva, which he described as "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.



AFP