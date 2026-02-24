News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Middle East News
24-02-2026 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that a nuclear deal was "within reach," ahead of talks with the United States scheduled for later this week.
"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests," said Araghchi in a post on X, adding that a deal was "within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
FM
Abbas Araghchi
Nuclear
Deal
US
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran FM says agreed with US 'on guiding principles' for deal
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran FM says agreed with US 'on guiding principles' for deal
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Mediator Oman says Iran, US made 'good progress' in Geneva talks: FM
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Mediator Oman says Iran, US made 'good progress' in Geneva talks: FM
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran minister sees 'new window of opportunity' with fresh US nuclear talks
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran minister sees 'new window of opportunity' with fresh US nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
Middle East News
2026-02-07
Iran FM says missile program 'never negotiable' in talks with US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
0
Middle East News
07:15
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement
Middle East News
07:15
Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves: Statement
0
Middle East News
06:44
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV
Middle East News
06:44
Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in Iran's south: State TV
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-13
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:15
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
4
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
Lebanon News
07:20
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
5
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:12
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
6
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support
8
Lebanon News
12:45
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability
Lebanon News
12:45
Iranian president says ties with Lebanon go beyond politics, calls Israel main source of regional instability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More