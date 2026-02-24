Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

24-02-2026 | 13:12
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that a nuclear deal was "within reach," ahead of talks with the United States scheduled for later this week.

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests," said Araghchi in a post on X, adding that a deal was "within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

FM

Abbas Araghchi

Nuclear

Deal

US

