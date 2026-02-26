US talks to focus solely on nuclear issue: Iran foreign ministry

The third round of talks with the United States on Thursday will focus solely on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said.



"The subject of the negotiations... is focused on the nuclear issue," said Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that Tehran will push for lifting sanctions and asserting Iran's right "to peaceful use of nuclear energy".



He added that Iran's delegation has relayed these views to the Omani foreign minister mediating the talks.



AFP





