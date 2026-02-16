Iran says US stance on nuclear issue 'more realistic'

Iran said Monday that the U.S. position on Tehran's nuclear program "has moved towards a more realistic one," a day ahead of a second round of talks.



"A cautious assessment is that, from the discussions that have taken place in Muscat to date, at least what we have been told is that the U.S. position on the Iranian nuclear issue has moved towards a more realistic one," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, according to the official IRNA news agency.







AFP