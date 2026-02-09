Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief

09-02-2026 | 07:52
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief
Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief

Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.

"In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60 percent enriched uranium... the head of the Atomic Energy Organization said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," the official IRNA news agency reported, referring to agency chief Mohammad Eslami, without specifying whether this included all sanctions on Iran or only those imposed by the United States.

Diluting uranium means mixing it with blend material to reduce the enrichment level, so that the final product does not exceed a given enrichment threshold.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Enriched

Uranium

Sanctions

Nuclear

Chief

