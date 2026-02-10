Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks

10-02-2026 | 06:02
Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks
0min
Iran security chief meets Oman ruler after US talks

Iran's top security official met Oman's ruler in Muscat on Tuesday, days after a new round of talks there between officials from Washington and Tehran.

Ali Larijani, who heads the Supreme National Security Council, and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq "discussed the latest developments in the Iranian-American negotiations," the official Oman News Agency said.

Larijani was also due to meet Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who mediated Friday's indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials.

Larijani and Sultan Haitham also explored "ways to reach a balanced and just agreement between the two sides, and emphasised the importance of returning to the table of dialogue and negotiation."

Larijani will head to Qatar after Oman, according to Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.

The trip comes after Iran and the United States resumed dialogue in Oman on Friday for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel war last June, which was briefly joined by the U.S. military.

AFP

