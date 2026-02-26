Oman FM says Iran-US talks pause, to resume later Thursday

Mediator Oman said American and Iranian negotiators were taking a break and would resume discussions later on Thursday, as fears grow of a U.S. attack should the talks fail.



"We've been exchanging creative and positive ideas in Geneva today, and now both U.S. and Iranian negotiators have adjourned for a break. We'll resume later today. We hope to make more progress," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.





AFP