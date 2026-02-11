News
Palestinian leader Abbas urges 'firm' US response to Israel plan for West Bank
Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian leader Abbas urges 'firm' US response to Israel plan for West Bank
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called Wednesday for a "firm response" from the United States and the international community to Israel's plan to tighten its control of the occupied West Bank.
During a visit to Oslo, Abbas said he had discussed the issue with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, as well as those of Israeli settler violence and Israel's freezing of "$4 billion" intended for the Palestinian people.
"These serious violations require a firm response from the U.S. administration and the international community because they hinder (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump's efforts constitute a violation of international law," Abbas told reporters.
AFP
Middle East News
Palestine
Mahmoud Abbas
United States
West Bank
