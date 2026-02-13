Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

Middle East News
13-02-2026 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

Saudi Arabia is scaling back plans to build 81 luxury resorts on the Red Sea by 2030, seven sources told AFP, the latest cutback to the kingdom's multi-billion-dollar giga-projects aimed at diversifying the economy.

Red Sea Global (RSG) denied plans to downsize, saying the project would continue after the initial phase of 27 resorts is completed this year.

But sources with knowledge of the plans, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said construction would halt at the end of 2026, costing dozens of jobs at RSG and hundreds at contracting firms.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Resorts

Red Sea

Projects

Economy

LBCI Next
US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-01-24

US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-24

US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-15

Qatari company to acquire major stakes in Syrian banks: Sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Iran releases reformist leader on bail

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

US completes transfer of IS detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-12

PM Salam departs to Munich via main terminal, skips VIP lounge

LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-12

Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents

LBCI
World News
12:55

Trump says will visit Venezuela, doesn't say when

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:48

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More