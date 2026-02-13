Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

Saudi Arabia is scaling back plans to build 81 luxury resorts on the Red Sea by 2030, seven sources told AFP, the latest cutback to the kingdom's multi-billion-dollar giga-projects aimed at diversifying the economy.



Red Sea Global (RSG) denied plans to downsize, saying the project would continue after the initial phase of 27 resorts is completed this year.



But sources with knowledge of the plans, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said construction would halt at the end of 2026, costing dozens of jobs at RSG and hundreds at contracting firms.



AFP



