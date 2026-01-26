Officials tell Reuters: US aircraft carrier enters Middle East

26-01-2026 | 12:20
Officials tell Reuters: US aircraft carrier enters Middle East
Officials tell Reuters: US aircraft carrier enters Middle East

A U.S. aircraft carrier and supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, expanding President Donald Trump's capabilities to defend U.S. forces, or potentially take military action against Iran.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers have crossed into the Middle East region, which comes under the U.S. military's Central Command, the officials told Reuters.

Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an "armada" heading toward Iran, but hoped he would not have to use it.

The warships began deploying from the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month, as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following a crackdown on protests across Iran.

Trump had repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations have since abated. The president said he had been told that killings were subsiding and that he believes there is currently no plan for the executions of prisoners.

The U.S. military has in the past surged forces into the Middle East at times of heightened tensions, moves that were often defensive.

Reuters

Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
UAE bars use of its airspace for military action against Iran
