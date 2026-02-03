US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters

Middle East News
03-02-2026 | 12:32
High views
0min
US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters

A U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday that the U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone after it approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

The Iranian drone, identified as a Shahed-139, was flying toward the aircraft carrier when it was downed by a U.S. F-35 fighter jet, the official said.

Reuters

LBCI Next
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
Iran says it is “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks with the US
LBCI Previous

