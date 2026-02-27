US allows some embassy staff to leave Israel, citing safety risks

The U.S. will permit non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel over safety risks, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said on Friday, amid growing concerns about the risk of a military conflict with Iran.



The embassy did not elaborate on the safety risks leading to the "authorized departure," which allows affected personnel to decide whether to leave. It falls short of the ordered departure instituted this week for some personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.







Reuters