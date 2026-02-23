News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ameel
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
23-02-2026 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
The State Department is pulling out non-essential government personnel and their eligible family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday, amid growing concerns about the risk of a military conflict with Iran.
"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
"The Embassy remains operational with core staff in place. This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist U.S. citizens," the official said.
A source at the U.S. embassy said 50 people had been evacuated, while an official at Beirut airport said 32 embassy staff, along with family members, had flown out of Beirut airport on Monday.
Reuters
Lebanon News
US
Staff
Embassy
Lebanon
Beirut
Iran
Tensions
Next
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2026-02-13
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media
Middle East News
2026-02-13
Second US aircraft carrier to head to Middle East amid Iran tensions: US media
0
Middle East News
2026-02-05
Erdogan: Turkey making every effort to prevent US-Iran tensions from turning into conflict
Middle East News
2026-02-05
Erdogan: Turkey making every effort to prevent US-Iran tensions from turning into conflict
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
0
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-25
Maersk to return to Red Sea route as soon as conditions allow: CEO
Middle East News
2025-11-25
Maersk to return to Red Sea route as soon as conditions allow: CEO
0
World News
2025-09-29
Sweden, France, Germany boost security at Denmark's European summits
World News
2025-09-29
Sweden, France, Germany boost security at Denmark's European summits
0
Middle East News
2025-12-20
Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members
Middle East News
2025-12-20
Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:47
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
Lebanon News
03:04
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details
5
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
Lebanon News
09:49
US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions
6
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
Middle East News
07:14
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
7
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
8
World News
02:29
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
World News
02:29
EU foreign policy chief calls for 'diplomatic solution' on Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More