Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff

U.S. President Donald Trump is curious as to why Iran has not yet "capitulated" and agreed to curb its nuclear program, as Washington builds up its military capability in the Middle East, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said.



"I don't want to use the word 'frustrated,' because he understands he has plenty of alternatives, but he's curious as to why they haven't... I don't want to use the word 'capitulated,' but why they haven't capitulated," Witkoff said in an interview on Fox News on Saturday.



"Why, under this pressure, with the amount of seapower and naval power over there, why haven't they come to us and said, 'We profess we don't want a weapon, so here's what we're prepared to do'? And yet it's sort of hard to get them to that place."



Trump has ordered a huge buildup of forces in the Middle East and preparations for a potential multi-week air attack on Iran. Iran has threatened to strike U.S. bases if it is attacked.



The United States wants Iran to give up enriched uranium which Washington says can potentially be used to make a bomb, as well as stop supporting militants in the Middle East and accept limits to its missile program.



