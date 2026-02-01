News
Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer
Middle East News
01-02-2026 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer
Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has been released on bail, his lawyer told AFP, after the United States warned he was due to be executed though Tehran denied he had been sentenced to death.
The 26-year-old "was released yesterday (Saturday) and recieved all of his belongings including his cellphone", said lawyer Amir Mousakhani, adding that a bail of "two billion tomans" (around $12,600) was paid for his release.
AFP
Middle East News
protester
Erfan
Soltani
released
bail:
Lawyer
