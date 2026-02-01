Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer

Iranian protester Erfan Soltani has been released on bail, his lawyer told AFP, after the United States warned he was due to be executed though Tehran denied he had been sentenced to death.



The 26-year-old "was released yesterday (Saturday) and recieved all of his belongings including his cellphone", said lawyer Amir Mousakhani, adding that a bail of "two billion tomans" (around $12,600) was paid for his release.



AFP