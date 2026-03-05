Iran thanks Saudi for not allowing territory to be used during war: Ambassador to AFP

Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati said on Thursday his country remained appreciative of Saudi Arabia's pledge to not allow its airspace or territory to be used during the ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel.



"We appreciate what we have repeatedly heard from Saudi Arabia -- that it does not allow its airspace, waters, or territory to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he told AFP.



Before the outbreak of war, Riyadh had thrown its support behind diplomatic efforts to diffuse tensions between Tehran and Washington and vowed that its airspace would not be allowed to be used for attacks against Iran.



AFP